By Dave Rogers

For The Record

The end of the regular season spells the start of another postseason for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville volleyball squad.

The Lady Bears were playing at Silsbee Tuesday night, seeking to avenge their only District 22-4A loss.

They improved to 8-1 in district with a 3 sets to 1 win over Orangefield Oct. 21.

Ally White put away 13 kills, Madison Taggart 12 and Berkley Dobranski added 10 in the 25-14, 15-25, 25-18, 25-14 win.

Kayla Dominguez lofted 25 set-assists and Raley Broussard added 22. McCartney Miller led the defense with 17 digs and Kaitlin Avery chipped in 14. Taggart registered a team-high four blocks and White three.

Bridge City girls head to playoffs

A three-set sweep over West Orange-Stark last Friday gave Bridge City’s Cardinals the win they needed to qualify for the playoffs.

Madison Caraway logged 10 kills and Reyna Owens eight as BC’s girls won the tight match 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 to improve to 3-6 in District 22-4A.

Triniti Wills had 16 assists and Hannah Wiegreffe 14 more while Hope Hill and Abby Faulk each had nine digs for BC. Owens and Wiegreffe each were in on three blocks.

Bridge City closed its district season hosting Hamshire-Fannett Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Lady Bobcats wrap up regular season

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats wrapped up District 22-4A volleyball play Tuesday night Oct. 25 against West Orange-Stark.

They carried a 1-8 district record into the match.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville downed the Lady Bobcats 3 sets to 1 on Oct. 21. Bailee Click hammered home eight kills, while Lady Bobcats teammates Shelby Perales added seven and Anna VanPelt and Jessica Metts each had six.

Ashlyn Turley put up 21 assists in the 14-25, 25-15, 18-25, 14-25 loss. Faith Fregia had 24 digs and Evie Arceneaux added 16 digs.

Silsbee downed Orangefield 3-1 on Oct. 18, winning 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17 despite 10 kills by Click, 23 assists by Turley and 26 digs from Fregia.