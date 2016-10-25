Frances Lee Wise Brooks, 85, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2016, in Montgomery County.

She was born June 13, 1931, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to parents Thomas A. Wise and Auby L. Wise. A former resident of Orange, she was a longtime resident of Conroe.

Mrs. Brooks was a volunteer serving the special needs people of Montgomery County for 22 years. Her biggest thrill was her annual Halloween party for these clients at her house under the pavilion. Her gift to these children was her key to the gates of Heaven.

She enjoyed traveling and playing dominoes as well as taking care of her family’s needs. “Mom lived life to the fullest. She did it her way!”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie D. Brooks Sr.; and a brother, John T. Wise.

Her survivors include her children, Ron “Skipper” Nance and wife Pat of Willis, Texas, Chipper Nance of Mauriceville, Texas, Jackie Nance of Waco, Texas, and Freddie “Tiger” Brooks Jr. and Tylyne Boulware of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Bruce and Celeste Nance, Brandon and Alicia Nance, Mindi and Pate Jones, Misty Nance, Brent Nance, and Zell Boulware Brooks; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at Sunset Memorial Park, located at 5127 North Street in Nacogdoches, Texas, with Bro. Darrell Morrison officiating. A visitation will precede the service at 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches. Visit www.CasonMonk-Metcalf.com to offer online memories and condolences.

About The Record Newspapers