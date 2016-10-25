By Dave Rogers

For The Record

Ninth-grader Maddison Helm of Orangefield and sophomore Eli Peveto of Little Cypress-Mauriceville will lead three Orange County cross country teams into Saturday’s Region III Class 4A meet in Huntsville.

Both Peveto and Helm were individual winners in last week’s District 22-4A meet at Claiborne West Park.

While Peveto is seeking to qualify for his second straight state meet, Helm is a newcomer to the regional meet.

But her coach, Stephanie Williams, was not surprised to see her leading the way across the finish line of the girls race at district.

“Her energy level and enthusiasm is contagious,” Williams said. “She’s a freshman who is determined to do her best. She is thrilled to be going to regionals with her teammates.”

Helm’s teammates qualified for regionals by finishing in third place at district.

Those runners are Helm, Victoria Welch, Melayni Wilson, Mackenzie Davis, Cheyenne Durio and McClane Downs.

Boys teams running at regionals include LC-M, which won the district team title, and Bridge City, which placed third.

LC-M runners are Peveto, Blake Kresser, Jackson Baeza, Rayce Piper, Braden Bridges, Matthew Erb and Stephan Kusek.

Bridge City runners are Ruben Valencia, Kyler Morse, Nolan Moore, Alex Miller, Drew Walker, Kollin Smith and Alex Williams.