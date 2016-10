Mrs. Robyn Lovett and the Orangefield Junior High Student Council students received special recognition for collecting donations to make these five baskets, which will be auctioned at an Oct. 29 benefit to help with non-insured expenses for Coach Chad Coulter, who has non-Hodgkins lymphoma. For more information about the benefit, contact Stephanie Edgerly at sedgerly@orangefieldisd.net.

