Rev. Donatus Mgbeajuo was installed as Pastor of St. Therese Catholic Church in Orange on Sunday October 23, 2016. The Church was honored to have Bishop Curtis Guillory, Bishop of the Diocese of Beaumont, perform the Installation and Mass. A reception was held following the Mass

Pictured (left to right) – William Pitre, Hannah Allison, Fr. Donatus and Reagan Pitre. The children attend St. Mary Catholic School and were honored to be part of the Installation Mass.e