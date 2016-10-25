Shirley Marie LeBlanc-LeLeux, 73, of West Orange, passed away on October 24, 2016.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM, Thursday, October 27, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

A separate visitation and Memorial services will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman, Texas. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Coleman Cemetery in Coleman, Texas.

Born in Coleman, Texas, on June 12, 1943, she was the daughter of Otto Rackow and Catherine Annie Boyd. Shirley liked crocheting, gardening, and collecting knick-knacks. She also always talked about her time working as a nurse. Shirley will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents. e

She is survived by her sons; Clinton E. Thompson and his wife Tammy of Coleman, Texas, Jimmy Lee Thompson of West Orange, Douglas Wayne Thompson and his wife Jackie of Granbury, Texas, Justin Thompson of Clearwater, Florida, Steven Thompson of Austin, Texas, and Juan Gomez of Pereyra; her daughter, Sharman G. Badley of Canyon Lake, Texas; she is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Clinton E. Thompson, Jimmy Lee Thompson, Douglas Wayne Thompson, Justin Thompson, Sharman G. Badley, and Steven Thompson.

