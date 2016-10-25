(ORANGE, TX) Join us Saturday, November 5, 2016 for Autumn Fair to celebrate Fall. Each October Shangri La Gardens hosts the largest Scarecrow Festival in Texas. Over 70 hand-crafted scarecrows are displayed throughout the gardens. Created by talented people from community organizations, businesses, schools, churches and families, scarecrow designs range from funny to clever to wacky and weird!

Autumn Fair is the grand finale of the Scarecrow Festival and a day of family harvest fun at Shangri La Gardens. Seven categories with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be announced. There will also be several Special Director Awards announced.

The Star and Crescent Moon Cafe will serve bag lunches for $5.00 and a special Autumn treat will be available. Pick up fresh roasted pumpkin seeds by the Frog Pond area. Neighbors Emergency Room Center will serve hot or cold apple cider depending on the weather near the Frog Pond. The Garden Store has new and festive holiday decor for sale.

Autumn Fair activities, which begin at 9:00 a.m. and go throughout the day until 4:00 p.m., include Air Apple Bobbing, Apple Printing, Obstacle Course, Pumpkin Ring Toss, Spider Mask making, Face Painting, Kids Nature Dance, Pumpkin Decorating, Seed Planting, and of course the last chance to see the scarecrows!

Scheduled Events:

Live Bat Presentation in the Discovery Center: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m., 10:45 – 11:30 a.m., 1:00 – 1:45 p.m., 2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

Meet Maxine the Barred Owl in the Children’s Garden: 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., 12:00 – 12:30 p.m., 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Bugs on Wheels with The Houston Museum of Natural Science in The Lab: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Up Close with Nature, Live Animal Show at the Volunteer Center: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Scarecrow Winners announced at Magnolia Plaza: 2:30 p.m.

Live Music on the Great Lawn: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Hayrides starting at the Children’s Garden: Visit the ticket booth for a FREE ticket. Rides take place every 20 minutes beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the last ride at 3:30 p.m.

Outpost Tours along Adams Bayou: Purchase a ticket at the Admission Window for $3.00. Tours at 10:00 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:00 p.m.

Raffle Winners announced at Magnolia Plaza: 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m, 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Autumn Fair Pricing:

Stark Cultural Members Free.

Adults (age 18-64) $8.00

Seniors (age 65 and up) $5.00

Students (with current ID) $5.00

Youth (age 10-17) $5.00

Children (age 4-9) $2.00

Toddler (age 3 and under) Free

About Shangri La Gardens:

Shangri La encompasses 250+ acres in the heart of Orange, Texas, along the swamps and wetlands associated with Adams Bayou. Shangri La integrates its botanical gardens and nature center together to create a unique understanding of the natural world in Southeast Texas. Imagine a place where you can stroll along garden paths surrounded by a profusion of flowers, watch birds for hours from the comfort of a Heronry Blind or just spend time relaxing with friends and family. Or, you can explore your wild side and take a naturalist-led excursion along Adams Bayou to discover the wonders of nature, encounter wildlife in their natural habitats, and gain new insights into the importance of preserving the environment. No matter what motivates you to come outdoors, explore Shangri La-it’s a year round delight for the senses.

Shangri La is located at 2111 W. Park Avenue in Orange, Texas, and is open Tuesday -Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit shangrilagardens.org.