Aline Joy Kinsey Justice, 92, of Sour Lake, died Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Silsbee. She was born on June 30, 1924, to Ada Bell Broom and Alvin C. Kinsey, in Sour Lake. Aline enjoyed mowing her lawn and feeding her birds and squirrels.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Donna Justice of Sour Lake; grandchildren, April Justice of Houston and Ryan Adam Justice and his wife, Christina, of Beaumont; sisters, Beveline Laughlin, Ada “Babe” Woodruff, Betty Maynor, and Pearl Pelt, all of Sour Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Justice and son, Ryan Justice.

A gathering of Mrs. Justice’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2016, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Sour Lake.

Memorial contributions may be made to Growing in Christ’s Image Church, 375 West Barfield, Sour Lake, Texas 77659.

