The American Legion, Post 49, in Orange will have a Fish Fry fund raiser from 11 am-2 pm, Thursday, Nov. 3. Cost is $8 and will include a meal of Fried Fish, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, bread and dessert.

Walk-ins are welcome and delivery is available. Call 886-1241 after noon, Wednesday, Nov. 2 and before 9 am, Thursday, Nov. 3 for orders and deliveries.

