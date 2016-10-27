Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is a program that gives citizens the opportunity to anonymously assist officers in solving crimes that directly impact the community. Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas creates a partnership between citizens and law enforcement departments to make an area a better place to live by reducing crime.

Callers may be eligible to earn cash rewards for assisting officers in solving crimes and capturing criminals. Callers’ names are not requested or recorded, each call is assigned a code number which is used to follow up on tips submitted and to collect a cash reward if the tip produces results.

“We are excited about the Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas program,” says Lane Martin, City of Orange Police Chief. “We rely on the community to assist in solving crimes in our area, this is an excellent program to facilitate this.”

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas offers an anonymous tip line callers can reach at 409.833.TIPS (8477).

