Danìca Malìah Olvera, 25, of Nederland, died Monday, October 24, 2016. She was born on June 20, 1991, in Nederland, to Terri Kay Hughes Olvera and Ruben Olvera.

Danìca loved spending time with her son and family. She enjoyed crafts, photography, music, and social media.

Survivors include her parents, Terri and Ruben Olvera, and son, Dominic Olvera, all of Nederland; brother, Derek Hughes of Justin; sisters, Veronique Olvera and Danielle Olvera of Virginia; aunts and uncles, Sandy and Rick Olvera and Kristina and Wade Walker; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James Hughes and his wife, Jean, and Milton and Hilaria “Lala” Olvera.

A gathering of Danìca’s family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. A private family committal will be held at a later date at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made in Danica’s memory to The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.

