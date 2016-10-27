Lamar University Department of English and Modern Languages presents Visiting Author: George Drew, Tuesday, November 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Executive Event Room of the Wayne A. Reaud Administration Building. The event is free and open to the public.

“George Drew is a superb poet who was born and reared in Mississippi but currently lives in New York State,” said Jerry Bradley, professor of English and Modern Languages.

Drew is the author of seven collections, most recently Pastoral Habits: New & Selected Poems (2016), Down & Dirty (2015) and The View from Jackass Hill (2011, winner of the 2010 X.J. Kennedy Poetry Prize), all published by Texas Review Press. His eighth collection, Fancy’s Orphan, will be published in 2017 by Tiger Bark Press.

Drew has published widely, with poems, reviews and essays appearing in journals around the country. His work also has been anthologized, most recently in The Southern Poetry Anthology, II: Mississippi (Texas Review Press, 2010), Down to the Dark River: An Anthology of Poems About the Mississippi River (Louisiana Literature Press, 2015) and The Great American Wise Ass Anthology (Lamar University Literary Press, 2016).

George has won several awards, most recently the St. Petersburg Reviewpoetry contest, and in 2010 his collection, American Cool, won that year’s Adirondack Literary Award for best poetry book of 2009. Recently, his New & Selected, Pastoral Habits, has been nominated by Texas Review Press for the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

For more information please contact: Dr. Jerry Bradley, professor, English and Modern Languages, (409) 880-8592 or Brian Sattler, director, public relations, (409) 880-8396.

