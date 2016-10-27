Orange County, Texas (October 26, 2016)—The Orange County Hotel/Motel Tax committee has released applications for non-profit entities within Orange County to apply for a portion of the County’s Hotel/Motel Tax funds. Any 501(C) organization in Orange County that attracts visitors to Orange County Texas can make application to the committee. There are a number of restrictions by state law as to how the funds can be utilized. Funds must be used in a manner that encourages overnight visitors to Orange County, and expenditures must fall within one of the following categories. 1. Convention Centers and Visitor Information Centers 2. Registration of Convention Delegates 3. Advertising, Solicitations and Promotions that Directly Promote Tourism and the Hotel and Convention Industry 4. Promotions of the Arts that Directly Promote Tourism and the Hotel and Convention Industry 5. Historical Restoration and Preservation Activities that Directly Promote Tourism and the Hotel and Convention Industry 6. Sporting Event Expenses that Substantially Increase Economic Activity at Hotels 7. Certain Portions of Sporting Facilities 8. Shuttle Services for Convention Activities The application and guidelines are available on the Orange County Economic Development Corporation’s website at www.orangecountyedc.com. Applications will be accepted through November 23, 2016 at 5:00pm. Applied funds must be for activities occurring October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017. The Hotel/Motel Tax Committee will review the applications and hold a public hearing in early December. An open meetings notification will be published. Those submitting applications will be notified directly. The committee will then make recommendations to the Orange County Commissioner’s Court for expenditure of the funds. Funds will be disbursed through a post-event reimbursement process once all supporting documentation has been received. Applications may be submitted via email to jhill@orangecountyedc.com or delivered by mail or in person to 123 S. 6th Street, Orange, Texas 77630, Attention: Jessica Hill.

