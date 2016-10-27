On 10-26-2016 approximately 12:46 am, officers of the Orange Police Department, along with the Orange Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance were dispatched to the 1000 blk. of Ruby Lane in regards to a stabbing. Upon arrival officers found the victim, a 25 year old male resident of Orange, seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle with stab wounds to his arms and one of his legs. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of his wounds. It was found that the stabbing took place at a residence on Cove Dr. and officers responded to the scene to gather further evidence. The suspect, a 25 year old female resident of Orange, was located at a second location on Cove Drive and arrested for Aggravated Assault/ Family Violence and transported to the Orange County Jail. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Stabbing – Aggravated Assault /Family Violence #1629485

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Orange Police Department Detective Division at 409-883-1095.

