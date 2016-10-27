Trunk or Treat at North Orange Baptist Church on Monday, October 31st from 6-8 pm is a free and safe familiy event for our community to come out and enjoy Halloween with hundreds of their closest friends! Candy, Decorated Trunks, Candy, Bounce Houses, Candy, Free Food, Candy, Games, and…did we say CANDY? Bring all your family and friends. Hope to see you this Halloween at North Orange! (We will have the event rain or shine. If raining, we will move all activities in doors.)

