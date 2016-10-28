(ORANGE, TX, 10/25/16)- NETworks Presentations, LLC, WarnerBros. Theatre Ventures andUnique Features, bring the Broadway musical ELF to the Lutcher Theater in Orange, TX, Saturday, November 12, 2016 for two performances at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Tickets ranging from $45-$65 are available now at Lutcher.org or by calling the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409-886-5535.

From the producers that brought Shrek the Musical, Annie, and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to the Lutcher, ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklarand Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) andBob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature direction bySam Scalamoni and choreographyby Connor Gallagher.

The New York Times says that ELF is”A SPLASHY, PEPPY, SUGAR-SPRINKLED HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT!” USA Today calls ELF “ENDEARINGLY GOOFY!” Variety proclaims, “ELFis happy enough for families, savvy enough for city kids and plenty smart for adults!”

ELF THE MUSICAL is sponsored locally by MCT Credit Union.