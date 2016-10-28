Eric Ashly Stansbury, 61, of Vidor died Tuesday, October 25th, 2016 in Abbeville, Louisiana. A native of Port Arthur, TX, he was raised in Port Acres and was a longtime resident of Vidor. Eric was a pipefitter for RCI in Beaumont and worked in the construction field for over 40 years. He enjoyed shooting pool, listening to music and the rodeo. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and funeral services at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor, with cremation to follow. Eric was preceded in death by his parents Norwood and Myrtis Stansbury. He is survived by his wife of 6 years Darla Stansbury of Vidor, TX, daughter Kourtney Nix of Vidor, TX, sons Michael Leatherwood and his wife Ann of Vidor, TX, Cody Chartin of Vidor, TX sister Paulette Powell and her husband Jerry of Houston, TX, brothers Bryce Stansbury and his wife Marilyn of Port Neches, TX, Daryl Stansbury and his wife Judy of Sour Lake, TX, Nathan Stansbury and his wife Melissa of Beaumont, TX, Troy Stansbury and his wife Maryann of Vidor, TX, and 4 grandchildren.

About The Record Newspapers