Golden K Kiwanis Club of Orange will host a Retirement Reception for our two retiring members, Bessie Mae Ford & Dolores Cleaver, at 10 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 9, at the Sunset Grove Country Club in Orange.

Bessie Mae has served as a faithful member for 27 years, in every office, & several times as Lt. Gov. of the Regional Kiwanis & higher. Dolores has also been a loyal member, serving for 17 years as the local club secretary & in other offices.

You are invited to honor them by attending this important event in their lives. A Dutch treat breakfast buffet of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, gravy, biscuits, orange juice, coffee, & water will be served. Then, cake and ice cream will be offered, & a plaque will be presented to each of the retiring ladies.

Friends & family of Bessie Mae & Dolores are encouraged to attend. The media is requested to be present at this worthy event.

Please RSVP by Nov. 4th to Karen McKinney, Kiwanis Regional Lt. Gov., at 409.988.3240 or 409

About The Record Newspapers