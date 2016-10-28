Hazel Edwards, 93, of Port Arthur, died Tuesday, October 25, 2016.

Hazel never missed a 9:30 a.m., Sunday Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She loved watching television and cooking meals for everybody.

Survivors include her brother, George Hamilton; sister, Ruby Carroll; and dear friends, Stella and Glenn Mabry; Cindy and Derek Drummond; Mary Beth and Paul DeLord; Beth and Russ Devillier; Cathy and Butch Tilley; Alton Stout; and Thelma.

“Thank you all for being so kind.”

A funeral service for Mrs. Edwards will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2016, at Calvary Cemetery, 9th Avenue, Port Arthur.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Edwards’ memory to St. Charles Borromoe Catholic Church, 130 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, Texas 77627.

