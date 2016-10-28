Jeanette Parigi, 77, of Beaumont, died Thursday, October 27, 2016, at Lenrose Place, Beaumont.

A Christian Vigil for Ms. Parigi will be begin at 5:00 p.m. with a gathering of her family and friends to follow, Sunday, October 30, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 31, 2016, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

