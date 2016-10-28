Kimberly Ann Lovell, 19, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 27, 2016, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Deacon Melvin Payne, of St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, on December 1, 1996, she was the daughter of Tommy and Gloria Lovell. Kimberly was born a special needs child. She loved people and animals and always did the best she could. She enjoyed going to the deer camp and loved digging for “treasures,” no matter how minor they may be, it meant something to her. Kimberly was very much loved and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Antoynette Young and Beamon and Wilma Lovell; and her uncle, Joe Larry Young.

Kimberly is survived by her parents; sister, Christina Taylor; brother-in-law, T.J. Taylor; niece; Destiny Taylor; uncles, Paul Young, Bobby Young, Steve Lamar, Joe Lovell, and James O’Quinn; along with her aunt, Debbie Battles.

Pallbearers will be T.J. Taylor, Steve Lamar, Joe Lovell, Terry Wayne Cooper, Don Paster, and Kenneth Anderson.

