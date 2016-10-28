There is something spooky going on around Lamar University, then it means it is time for the OmegaVille Haunted Museum at Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum!

The 2016 Omegaville Hunted House will be held 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday, October 31, with an array of rooms setup to send visitors into a frightening fun frenzy. There will be trick or treating for Lamar University students and fun tunes to enjoy.

“Last year, we had more than a hundred Lamar students and alumni participate. It was great seeing the Lamar community come together for a spooky good time,” said Omega Psi Phi President Everett Warrick. “We expect this year to be no different.” OmegaVille Hunted House is a fun and safe place for Lamar students and alumni to spend their Halloween.

The event is co-sponsored by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum, Rec Sports, Residence Life, and the many student organization volunteers. The event costs $2 and it is open to all current students of Lamar University and Lamar Institute of Technology, as well as alumni. There is limited parking; the baseball field lot can be used for alternative parking, or feel free to park at the residence halls and walk over.

Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown is located on Hwy. 69 at Jimmy Simmons Blvd. in Beaumont. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Troy Gray, director of Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum, at (409) 880-1762 or Omega Psi Phi Advisor Yinka Jenmy, at Olayinka.Jenmy@lamar.edu, or (409) 880-7761.

