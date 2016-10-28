Join us this Sunday, Oct. 30, 2:30 – 3:30pm to show our support of ending abortion in our Country. Our “Sanctity of Life Event” will meet by 2:15pm at First Baptist in Bridge City on Roundbunch.

Pick up your sign in front of sanctuary.

($1 rent per sign with proceeds going to local Crisis Pregnancy Centers)

Youth do not have to pay for a sign, as their rent is covered.

We will stand along West Roundbunch holding our signs in silent witness to

those who are driving by. Feel free to bring a lawn chair & bottled water.

We will be praying for an end to abortion in our country. It is only one hour.

Remember that Jesus asked His disciples in the garden couldn’t they stay awake

and pray for one hour. Come out and support the sanctity of human life.