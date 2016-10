Trunk Or Treat at North Orange Baptist Church on Monday, October 31st from 6-8 pm is a free and safe family event for our community to come out and enjoy Halloween with hundreds of their closest friends! Candy, Decorated Trunks, Candy, Bounce House, Candy , Free Food, Candy, Games, and … DID WE SAY CANDY??? Bring all your family and friends. Hope to see you this Halloween at North Orange!

