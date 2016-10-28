Reverend Glenn Farrell Moore, 83, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, October 26, 2016. He was born on January 4, 1933, in Bigfoot, TX, to John and Lois Moore. Reverend Moore was a lifelong minister of The Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. During his ministry, he served the congregations of Rockett Christian Church in Rockett, Central Christian Church in Pilot Point, First Christian Church of Woodville, First Christian Church of Lake Jackson, and Central Christian Church in San Antonio. He retired in 1998 after serving 30 years as Senior Minister at First Christian Church, Beaumont.

Rev. Moore led a life of service to others and was active in community outreach organizations throughout his career; in 1971, he was one of the founding ministers of the Lenten Interfaith Preaching Series, which continues to provide opportunities for worship and community in Beaumont today.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Moore, of Beaumont; son, John Moore and his wife, Kim, of Beaumont; daughters, Cindy Terry and her husband, Roger, of San Antonio; and Melinda Hamilton and her husband, Mike, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Meredith LeBlanc and her husband, Drew; Dr. Hunter Hamilton; Caitlin Davis and her husband, Derek; Christine Hamilton; and Madison Moore; and soon to arrive great-grandson, Grant Michael LeBlanc.

Glenn’s family brought him tremendous joy. He was proudest of his children and grandchildren, with whom he shared many life lessons. He was their greatest supporter and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Santos Soberon and Tara Holder, FNPA, for their care.

His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2016, at First Christian Church, 5290 North Caldwood Drive, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brite Divinity School, In Memory of Reverend Glenn Moore, P.O. Box 298130, Fort Worth, Texas 76129.

About The Record Newspapers