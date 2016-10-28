Dinosaur Day, the Texas Energy Museum’s annual outdoor program of hands-on activities about dinosaurs and fossils, will be held on the grounds of the Museum in downtown Beaumont on Saturday, October 29, 2016, from 9 am to 1 pm. The free educational program features outdoor activities for children to learn about dinosaurs and how fossils are found and studied. Activities include presentations by paleontologists or “dinosaur hunters”; searching for real fossils; and hands-on, creative activities. Under the direction of Lamar University Earth Science faculty and students, participants will search for fossils by washing excavated dirt through screens. Smaller specimens may be viewed through microscopes, and previously discovered fossils will be exhibited. Commonly-found fossils have included teeth from early mouse-like mammals and prehistoric shark’s teeth. Every visitor can help make and paint huge papier-mache dinosaurs and excavate their own dinosaur replica from a “fossil-pit”. Children’s take-home activities include making paper rubbings of fossils, creating a stegosaurus hat, and casting fossilized shells. The Big Thicket Association will conduct free guided “Dinosaurs on the Neches” tours of the nearby Neches River aboard the Ivory Bill. Information on the paleohistory of the river system will be given while visitors relax on the 40 passenger pontoon boat.Funded by ExxonMobil, Dinosaur Day is free of charge. Visitors may shop in the Dino Store where dinosaur related games, toys and books will be available for purchase. The Texas Energy Museum is located at 600 Main Street in downtown Beaumont across from the Beaumont Civic Center. For additional information, call the Museum at 833-5100

