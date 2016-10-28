Thomas G. Sparks, Sr., 92, of Beaumont, died Thursday, October 27, 2016. He was born on December 5, 1923, in Provencal, Louisiana, to Florence Elaine Wagley Sparks and Thomas Thaddeus Sparks.

In his younger years, Thomas enjoyed hunting birds and squirrels. He was very involved with the locals Gideon’s and LaBelle Baptist Church. If anybody needed help, he was there for them.

Survivors include his son, Tommy Sparks, Jr. of Beaumont; daughter, Margaret Richards and her husband Tom Owens, and son, Clement Sparks and his wife, Lynette, all of Dallas; grandchildren, Ashley Christensen, Josh Sparks, Travis Sparks, Shelby Sparks, and Carrie Sparks; and sister-in-law, Ceile Sparks of Zachary, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sparks; five brothers and one sister.

A gathering of Mr. Sparks’ family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Broussard’s, with his interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Memorial contributions for Mr. Sparks may be made to Gideon International, P.O. Box 2099, Nederland, Texas 77627.

About The Record Newspapers