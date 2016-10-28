Virginia Delena Scott, 54, of Beaumont, died Monday, October 24, 2016. She was born on January 9, 1962, to Jean Athlene Morgan and Pat Lummus, in Galveston. Virginia enjoyed listening to country music and watching the Houston Texans.

Survivors include her child, Gene Edward Scott, Jr.; grandchildren, Emily Scott and Hayley Scott; siblings, David Lummus; Damian Dwight Lopez; Damian Dwayne Lopez and his wife, Terri; Tina Hooker and her husband, Mike; William Boone Gaines; and John Gaines, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Edward Scott, Sr.; and one brother, Benjamin Franklin Gaines.

A gathering of Mrs. Scott’s family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m. with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

