Wanda Earlene Bagwell, 88, Beaumont

Wanda Earlene Bagwell, 88, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. She was born on January 2, 1928, to Annie Lou Joplin and Elwood Lee Johnson in Crosbyton, Texas. Wanda loved quilting for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed square dancing. She retired as a librarian from Peace Elementary School in Port Acres and taught typing French High School. She was a member of Fidelis Sunday School at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Bagwell of Beaumont; grandchildren, Lee Arthur and his wife, Amy, of Washington State; Lisa Harding of Arkansas; April Sellers of Bridge City; Wendell Poplin of Buna; Tammy Holloway and her husband, Greg, of Nederland; and Robert Bagwell of Pennsylvania; fourteen great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Wyatt Bagwell; and sons, Michael Bagwell and Claude Bagwell.

A gathering of Mrs. Bagwell’s family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Claude Cemetery, Claude, Texas.

