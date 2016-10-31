Terry Lee Culp, 59, of Orange, passed away on October 29, 2016.

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Jeff Bell. Cremation will be under the direction of Haven of Rest Crematory.

Visitation will be prior to service starting at 4:00 PM.

Born in Mt. Clemons, Michigan, on July 7, 1957, he was the son of Gerald Trouse and June Trouse. Terry Loved fishing and crabbing in his spare time. He was known as the “crabman” down on Bailey’s. He was very close with his family; he loved his parents, children, and especially his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and had many friends. Terry will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Culp.

He is survived by his parents; his children, Keli Hodge and her husband, Larry of Bridge City, Texas, Connie Ytuarte of Orange, Texas, Arthur Thornell of Lumberton, Texas, Eastwood Almazan of Freeport, Texas, Heather Quinn and her husband, Ben of Groves, Texas, and Krista Almazan of Louisiana; his grandchildren, Brittney, Colbin, Serenity, Dillon, Veyllin, Alora, Joel, Johnny, Emma, Layla, Madison, Annabel, and Xander; and his great-grandchildren, Chloe and Mariela

