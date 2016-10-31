On October 22, Orangefield High School Speech and Debate teams competed at the Little Cypress Mauriceville Battling Bear Debate tournament. It was a successful and education tournament for all of members of the teams that attended. Not only was this an amazing chance for practice, it was an opportunity for the students to show teamwork and care for one another. One of the varsity policy debaters fell ill in the middle of the tournament and a novice debater stepped up to the challenge, jumped right in, and debated in his first round ever. The novice debater Joseph Gray won both rounds while paired with varsity member Katy Swiere. OHS policy debate team Katey McCall-Alexis Sturrock placed 2nd. Other teams consisted of Alyssa Kelley-Katy Sweire, Joseph Gray-Katy Swiere, and Griffin Batchelor-Garrett Crooks. All teams won at least one of their rounds. The Lincoln-Douglas debaters who attended were Kate Carpenter on the varsity LD track and Hannah Blaine on the novice track. Hannah placed 2nd. All of the Orangefield students enjoyed the LCM tournament and are thankful for the great opportunities that the event provided.

