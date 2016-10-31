Agnes Rose Motte Montgomery, 86, of Beaumont, died Sunday, October 30, 2016, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. She was born on May 6, 1930, in Beaumont, to Irene Trahan Motte and Henry Motte, Sr., and had been a lifelong resident of Beaumont.

Agnes is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, Delbert Montgomery, of Beaumont; children, Deborah Montgomery Johnson, of Houston; Robert Montgomery, of Beaumont; and Felicia Montgomery Fontenett and her husband, Michael, of Beaumont and Houston; sister, Antoinette Motte Reed and her husband, Junius, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Harrison “J.J.” Johnson III, Jason Delbert Johnson, Bridgett Whitley, Candace Montgomery, Jacobi Montgomery, and Jaryt Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Jurnee Johnson, Jaylin Johnson, Bryaunna Whitley, Korey Whitley, and Brookyn Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Henry Motte, Jr.; and sister, Bessie Auzenne.

A gathering of Mrs. Montgomery’s family and friends will begin 5:00 p.m., until 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at (time), Friday, November 4, 2016, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5075 Bigner Road, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706; Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs, Kentucky 41076; or Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont Texas 77703.

