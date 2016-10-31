You are cordially invited to the Altar Society “Holiday Extravaganza” And Luncheon

At : Saint Mary Church Parish Hall 912 West Cherry, OrangeTexas Thursday, November 17, 2016 from 9:00 am-2:00 pm.

Homemade baked and canned Goods, Crafts, Christmas Gifts, Frozen Entrees, Jewelry, Silent Auction including Gift Baskets and more. Mrs Santa’s Workshop Specialty Gifts.

Gumbo Luncheon-$8.00 Served 11 am-1Pm, Meal Tickets Purchased at the door, Take out Available(Containers furnished) No Delivery For large orders FAX orders by noon, November 16th, to 409-883-3547, stating how many and time you are to pick up.

