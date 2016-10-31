Daniel D. Dewitt, 88 of Vidor died Friday, October 28, 2016 at Oakwood Nursing Home in Vidor. Daniel was a native and a lifelong resident of Vidor. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Vidor and was a self employed painter for years, retired from St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont as a painter. He was a member of the Painters Local Union#328 and was even a home builder for a while. Daniel enjoyed fishing and gardening. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor with burial to follow at Del Rose Cemetery in Vidor. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at Memorial Funeral Home. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Dewitt and his son Alan Dewitt. He is survived by his sons Daniel Dewitt and his wife Laura, Larry Dewitt and his wife Carrie all of Vidor, TX, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

