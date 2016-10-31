Darlene Hryhorchuk Wilson, 74, Deweyville

Darlene Hryhorchuk Wilson, age 74, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2016 at her home in Deweyville, Texas. Services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Fortenberry officiating. Interment will follow at Deweyville Cemetery. Visitation will be from5:00 to 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home. Darlene was born in Deweyville, Texas on November 15, 1941 to Ruth McBride Hryhorchuk and Nick Hryhorchuk . She worked for many years with her family at Ruth’s Cafe as a cook. She loved making bows and cooking, especially cakes. Darlene also enjoyed watching her soaps and game shows. She is preceded in death by her father, Nick Hryhorchuk, mother Ruth Christian and step-father James “Pop” Christian. One sister, Phyllis “CheChe” Powell. Survivors include her brother, Ellis “Tiger” Shoemake and his wife Lois of Deweyville and sister Betty “Tootsie” Hryhorchuk of Deweyville, TX. Brother-in-law, Leonard Powell of Deweyville, TX. Six nieces and nephews; Ruth Hryhorchuk, Talon Shoemake, Chance Shoemake, Raven Shoemake, Ramona Summers and Bubba Powell. As well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Deweyville Calvary Baptist Church Youth Group. Pallbearers will be Bubba Powell, Leonard Powell, Rick Summers, Darrell Hryhorchuk, Talon Shoemake, Chance Shoemake and Raven Shoemake.

