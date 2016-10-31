Elton Ray Hodge, 64, of Orange, passed away on October 26, 2016, in Orange.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2016, at In His Steps Ministries, 2656 B MacArthur Dr. in Orange. The church is located behind the old Sears store. Officiating will be Pastor Steve Neal.

Mr. Hodge was born in Orange on May 21, 1952. He was the son of Richard Boyd Hodge and Abbie Rose (Lott) Hodge.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Marie Hodge; son, Corey Lynn Pitman and his wife, Tonya Ann; granddaughter, Kristin Pitman and her boyfriend, Isaac Gonzales and their children, Gracelyn Gonzales and Gavin Gonzales; granddaughter, Taylor Pitman; and grandson, Colten Watley.

He is also survived by his brothers, Tommy Britton and his wife, Diane, Richard Hodge and his wife, Darlene, Patrick Hodge, Gary Hodge and his wife Pamela and their daughter, Lana Hodge, David Hodge and his wife, Carolyn and their son, Aaron Hodge.

Cremation arrangements were under the care of Claybar Have of Rest Crematory.

