Emma Justine Boswell Pachar was born on June 23, 1924 in Orange, Texas and passed away on October 29, 2016 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. She fought the battle of cancer several times over with strength and dignity. She passed away with her five children by her side. She married the love of her life, Max A. Pachar, Sr in 1947 and spent the rest of her life doing what she loved best, being a wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother. Everyone who knew her knew that she never met a child that didn’t love her immediately. Animals, babies, and children gravitated to her like a magnet. Her greatest accomplishment in life was easy for her because she had a natural gift of taking care of all those around her. Next to loving her family was her love for First Christian Church of Orange, Texas. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church and a proud member of the church choir for eighty plus years.

During her sixty five year marriage to Max A. Pachar, Sr she supported him in his veterinary practice while raising five children at home. Among the many activities they enjoyed in their long marriage they most especially loved to square dance, traveling in their motorhome and keeping a home that was open to all who wanted to visit.

Visitation on Tuesday, November 1 from 5-7pm and Funeral on Wednesday, November 2 at 2pm. All services at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Preceding her in death were her husband, her parents, Earl and Ophelia Boswell and her only sister, Earline Boswell Griffin. Left to celebrate her life are her five children; sons, Max A. Pachar, Jr and wife, Grace, Randall L. Pachar and wife, Connie, Brinson E. Pachar and wife, Laura, daughters, Jane Pachar Stephenson and Mary Pachar Gonzalez and husband, Charles. Eight grandchildren, Jason Pachar, Robyn Rice, Clint Pachar, Daniel Pachar, Craig Pachar, Rachel Pachar Gillespie, John Michael Gonzalez and Max A. Pachar III. Great grandchildren; Greek Rice III, Maggie Prouse, Jackson Pachar, Max Daniel Pachar, Caroline Pachar, Logan Pachar, Brinson Pachar and Georgia Gillespie. Other survivors are sister in laws and brother in law; Arthur Gayle and Nancy Pachar, Carol Sue Granger and Marilou Gunn as well as a host of nieces and nephews The family would like to honor our mother by requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations and memorials be given to any of the following:

First Christian Church of Orange, Orange County Community Partners Rainbow Room, Southeast Texas Hospice and Orange Christian Services. The family would like to thank Dr. Jay R. Schachner of Texas Oncology, Beaumont and his longtime nurse, Shele Eason and all of the other loving support staff at Texas Oncology in Beaumont. The family is grateful for the caregivers who loved and cared for our Mother during the last three months of her life, Crisha Whitehead, Marisa Cooper, and Martha Kelly.

