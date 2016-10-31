Frances Lorene Via, 93, of Beaumont, died Saturday, October 29, 2016. She was born on August 22, 1923, to Edna Lucas Ashby and Vester L. Ashby, in Cedar Grove. Frances was very loving and guided her family. She was a successful Realtor and business woman in the Mid-County area.

Survivors include her daughters, Judy Cherry of Lumberton and Jann Windham and her husband, Larry, of Beaumont; son, Timothy Jess Bell of Beaumont; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Alban Bell; second husband, James Via; and a grandson, Blaine Windham.

Mrs. Via’s arrangements are pending under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. 409-866-3838

About The Record Newspapers