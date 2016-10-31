Gracie Mozell Rutland, age 96 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 in Beaumont, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at the Meadows of Orange, 4201 FM 105 Orange, Texas 77630 with Rev. K. Ray McDowell officiating. Internment will follow at a later date at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston, Texas.

Gracie was born in Franklin County, Texas on April 28, 1920 to Floyd H. and Gracie Rowden. She was a hard worker all her life. Together with her husband they owned a gas station, grocery store and small cafe known as “Mozie’s Grill” . Latter she worked in food service at Dow chemical plant and then Bayshore Medical Center. Gracie loved being “Mamaw” to not only her grandchildren but to anyone she was around. Gracie’s favorite past time was cooking and crocheting. She spent countless hours crafting items to give away or sell for fundraisers at church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James Garnett “J.G.” Rutland , her son Kenneth Ray Rutland, grandson M. L. McDowell, former son-in-law Marvin H. McDowell, and son-in-law James Bean. Four brothers and one sister.

Survivors include her daughter, LaNell Bean of Blue Ridge, TX and sister Melba Jean Jenkins of Pasadena, TX. Four grandchildren; Rev. K Ray McDowell and his wife Vicki of Orange, TX, James McDowell and his wife Laura of Pasadena, TX, Sherry Gooden and her husband James of La Porte , TX and Mitchell Foreman and his wife Alice of Pasadena, TX. Ten great grandchildren; Christa McDowell Weaver and her husband Shane of St. Peters, MO, Abi McDowell of Crowley, TX, Nathan McDowell and his wife Abby of Ft. Smith, AR, Kalah McDowell of Orange, TX, C. J. Curry of Orange, TX, J.R. McDowell of Pasadena, TX, Junior Gooden of La Porte, TX , Ricky Gooden of La Porte, TX , Nicki Snyder of Dallas, TX, and Ryan Foreman of Dallas, TX. Five great great grandchildren; Nadalee Weaver, Gracelyn Weaver, Kyndall Weaver, Christian Weaver, and Elijah Ray McDowell.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Children’s Ministry at the First Church of the Nazarene, 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Orange, TX 77630.

About The Record Newspapers