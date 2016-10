Texas Parks & Wildlife Hunter Education Enhanced Safety Course 4 hr. Field Part will be taught Monday Nov 14, 2016 from 6:00 Pm Till 10:00 Pm. You must complete the FREE enhanced Hunter Ed on line home study computer sections, print completed test and bring them to class. This Class is not for just hunters but, anyone who handles forearms can benefit from it. Lass class for this year. Call Danny Odom for more Information and register at 883-8118

About The Record Newspapers