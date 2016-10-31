Mary Irene Aldredge, 93, of Orange, passed away on Friday, October, 28, 2016, at The Meadows in Orange, Texas. She was born on October 8, 1923 in Barnes, Texas, she was the daughter of Roy Jesse Burden, Sr. and Marion Trellis (Jones) Burden.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Bradley of First Baptist Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Irene was married to Bryant E. Aldredge for 46 years before his death in 1992, Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and G. G. She loved her family and will be greatly missed, but sweetly remembered. Irene was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and she loved her class members. She was also a member of the Ramblin Rose Garden Club. Irene was known for her pound cake, wonderful sugar cookies, Thanksgiving dressing and pecan pies. She enjoyed her house work, ironing, sweeping her porch and sidewalks. She always enjoyed having friends over to drink coffee and visit. Irene was very talented in crocheting and made many gifts for family and friends. She loved her family reunions and sharing recipes with others.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Lois Havis; her brothers, Travis Burden, June Burden, Bill Burden, and infant brother Edward Burden.

She is survived by her sons, Ken Aldredge and his wife Peggy of Houston, and Glynn Aldredge and his wife Nita of Orange; her grandchildren, Amy Rincon and her husband Casey of Cypress, Texas, Cliff Aldredge and his wife Kristen of Murphy, Texas, and Scott Aldredge of Dallas, Texas; and by her great-grandchildren, Caroline and Mallory Rincon, & Jake, Kinsey and Ellie Aldredge.

Serving as pallbearers will be Cliff Aldredge, Scott Aldredge, Casey Rincon, Wayne Burden, Steve Havis, and Troy Brown.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Sabine Place for the loving care they gave to our mother for the last two years. Also, thank you to the staff of The Meadows and Gentiva Hospice for the wonderful care during her final weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to First Baptist Church, 7637 MLK Dr., Orange, TX.

About The Record Newspapers