Max J. Goza, 85 of Vidor died Friday, October 28, 2016 at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas in Beaumont. A native of Mena, AR, he was a longtime Galveston and Bridge City resident , before moving to Vidor a couple of years ago. Max retired from Bethlehem Steel at 34 years and ran a lawn service in Galveston for several years. He served his country in the US Army. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Max is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Jaunita Goza, brothers Tommy Goza and Gene Goza, sisters Carolyn Sewell and Martha Boutwell. He is survived by his sister Polly Lowry of Katy, TX and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

