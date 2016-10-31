Orange Police Reports- Oct. 28-30
Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls between Oct. 28-30:
Theft, 7411 IH 10
Fraud, 201 8th St
Stolen Vehicle, 3301 Cosmos St
Traffic Accident, S87 And 105
Damaged Property, 3055 FM 1006
Fraud, 201 8th St
Damaged Property, 711 Park Ave
Miscellaneous, 2500 IH 10
Miscellaneous Warrant, 201 8th St
Traffic Accident, 1907 Lincoln Dr
Theft, 409 11th St
Process Service, 2600 Allie Payne Rd
Traffic Accident, 2424 16th St
Process Service, 201 8th St
Miscellaneous Incidents, 2606 Post Oak Dr
Miscellaneous Warrant, 1700 Sunset Dr
Traffic Arrest, 1200 16th St
Miscellaneous Warrant, 1700 16th St
Public Intox, 100 Pier Rd
Traffic Accident, Masonic And 37th
Weapons Offense, 217 Knox Ave
Misc Incidents, 201 8th St
Assault, 1414 Sabine Ave
Controlled Substance, 2502 Hwy 62 S
Assault, 428 W Dewey Ave
Warrant, 1000 16st