Rodney Edward Fields, 71, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on October 27, 2016, in Vidor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial of his cremated remains at Del Rose Cemetery in Vidor.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on September 11, 1945, he was the son of Edward Alfred Fields and Minnie Vatter Fields. Rodney enjoyed riding horses, fishing, and mowing his grass. He lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Jean Fields; sons, Pete Hayes and Mark Hayes; daughter, Glenda Wellons; granddaughter, Heather Watson; and his grandson, Chris Longmire. Rodney is survived by his children, Rodney A. Fields and wife Stephanie, of Nederland, Debbie Mooney and husband Buford, of Orangefield, Roberta Coward and husband Tommy, of Vidor, and Teresa Hayes, of Vidor; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Gloria Tomplait, of Groves.

