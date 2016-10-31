Russell “Rusty” McAvoy, 51, of Winnie, died Sunday, October 30, 2016. He was born March 28, 1965 in Lemoore, California, to Hermila Guerra McAvoy and Edward Clifford McAvoy.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Stabbs McAvoy, of Winnie; daughter, Haley Gauthreaux and her husband, Nathaneil, of Winnie; step-mother, Bobbye McAvoy, of Henderson; brothers, Collin McAvoy of Dallas; Tony Bradberry and Terry Bradberry, both of Henderson; numerous other family and friends;

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Rodney McAvoy.

A gathering of Mr. McAvoy’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2016, at Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. His memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2016, at Broussard’s Chapel. A private family committal was held under the direction of Broussard’s Crematorium, 5150 Stivers, Beaumont

