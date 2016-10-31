Sherry Warren Smith, 58, of Beaumont, passed away on October 28, 2016, at her sister’s residence in Fannett. Memorial services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Claybar Kelly-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Reverend Nathan Fleetwood. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Haven of Rest in Beaumont. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Monday, at Claybar Kelly-Watkins in Beaumont. Born in Los Angeles, California, on December 25, 1957, she was the daughter of R. J. Warren and wife Geri, and Edna Standlee. Sherry is a former resident of Deer Park, Texas. She was the oldest of six and was the peacemaker in the family. She loved doing arts and crafts and she loved to sew. Sherry will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley Owin Smith; and her granddaughter, Rayonna Rhyne. She is survived by her father and his wife Geri; her mother Edna Standlee ; her children, Jacqueline Jane Knouse and Eric Lloyd Knouse, Jr.; her grandchildren, Author Rhyne and Justin Rhyne; her brothers, Marc Warren, Danny Argo, and David White; and her sisters, Tracy Ryan, Lisa McCaskill, and Laurie Williams.

