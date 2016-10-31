The Texas Red Flashers have changed their meeting date to Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at 11:30 a. m. at the Sunset Grove Country Club.Special guests will be Prince Malak and Prince Darius. They will be accompanied by Princes Diane and Lady Vi.

Get in line to hold them and take pictures. We have waited nine months for them to make their appearance.Birthday ladies are: Lady Sunshine, Bobbie Johnson: and Lady Diane, Rose Smith.

For information call 409-886-1609

All ladies are welcome.

