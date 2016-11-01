Eileen Ginther, 60, of Beaumont, died Monday, October 31, 2016, at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. She was born on September 12, 1956, to Madalyn Brubeck O’Grady and William Frances O’Grady, in Port Arthur. Eileen was a member of Forest Park Methodist Church. She had a huge heart, and it showed through her love for animals. Eileen never left a stray animal anywhere.

Survivors include her brother, William Frances O’Grady II and his wife, Lenora, of Mauriceville; sister, Rosie O’Grady Newdoll and her husband, Robert, of San Luis Obispo, California; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lucille Henslee and Kathleen Martin; and brother, Joseph Robert O’Grady.

A family committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

