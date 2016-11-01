Fred Hill, 75, of Nederland

Fred Hill, 75, of Nederland, died Sunday, October 30, 2016. He was born on November 27, 1940, in Heidenheimer, Texas, to Mattie Bell Daniel Hill and Wiley Farrell Hill.

Fred enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved singing in the church choir, traveling, playing cards, and relaxing with his beloved dog, Katie.

Survivors include his wife of forty-two years, Glenda Hill of Nederland; sons, Mike Hill of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mark Hill of Maurice, Louisiana, and Tony Hill of Lake Charles, Louisiana; grandchildren, Chris, Nicholas, Jonathan, Robby, and Chandler Hill and one precious great-granddaughter, Addison Hill; twin brother, Eddie Hill and his wife, MyKie, of Aubrey, Texas; brother, John R. Hill and his wife, Peggy, of Glen Allen, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A gathering of Mr. Hill’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at Broussard’s, Nederland, with a graveside service at 3:00 p.m., at Ryan Chapel Cemetery, corner of FM 304 and 2497, Diboll, Texas

