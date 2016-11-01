Harvey “Poppies” Creed Russell, Jr., 80, Beaumont

Harvey “Poppie” Creed Russell, Jr., 80, of Richmond, formerly of Beaumont, died Monday, October 31, 2016, at Houston Methodist Hospital, Sugar Land. He was born on November 20, 1935, to Willie Viola Parker and Harvey Russell Creed, Sr., in Beaumont, and was a United States Army veteran. Harvey retired from Norval Wilder Supply as an industrial supply salesman.

Survivors include his wife of forty-one years, Sandra Russell; son, Craig Russell and his wife, Becky, of Friendswood; daughters, Cheryl Wright and her husband, Paul, of Vidor and Stace Hitt and her husband, Kin, of Richmond; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Russell and his wife, Judy, of Denton; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by son, Jerry Hanna.

A gathering of Mr. Russell’s family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, Silsbee.

